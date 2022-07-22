Tell Me Lies (Fleetwood Mac Tribute Ban) To Play Saturday In Reidsville In Rockingham County, North Carolina

Tell Me Lies (Fleetwood Mac Tribute Ban) To Play Saturday In Reidsville...

Tell Me Lies, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, is going to be playing this Saturday July 23, 2022, at 7:00 PM EST in Reidsville, North Carolina on Scales Street. This event is hosted by Team Reidsville, Reidsville Chamber of Commerce and Market Square Downtown Reidsville, NC. Address of the event is 303 S Scales St, Reidsville, NC 27320-3837, United States.

A Facebook Event page for this event says, “If you love Fleetwood Mac you don’t want to miss this band! Market Square Sat. July 23! Free! Bring your chair!! Food, music and games for the kids!”

Over 191 people have said that they are going to this event so far on Facebook and 1,900 have expressed interest.

For more go to the event page here.