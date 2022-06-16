Tom Secker on the Pentagon’s Control Over Top Gun: Maverick – Source – Scott Horton Show

Scott Horton interviewed British journalist Tom Secker about the Pentagon’s role in producing Top Gun: Maverick. “The Department of Defense has an entire office set up to work with Hollywood. They give producers access to some military personnel as well as equipment in exchange for the final say over the script. Secker has gone through many documents over the years to find exactly what the military has changed in popular films. But with the Top Gun movies, the relationship is on a whole other level. Secker lays out the history of the first film, the sequel that got scrapped after the Pentagon pulled out in the 90s, and the eventual production of Top Gun: Maverick,” writes Horton.

