Oink And Ale To Be Held Saturday In Eden, North Carolina In Rockingham County

Yes! Oink and Ole will be held this coming Saturday in Eden, North Carolina on Monroe Street. At the event will be music, BBQ, and brew! And more importantly will be fun and a time to see your friends and make new ones. This is a highly anticipated event in which many will come out to go to. It will be held from 6 PM to 9PM. Admission is $5 and includes a glass and helps pay for On The Border, the ultimate Eagles Tribute Band.