Fireworks Extravaganza at Northeast Park on July 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina

GUILFORD COUNTY – The County’s biggest fireworks display will light up the night at the 15th annual Fireworks Extravaganza. Guilford County Parks will host the event at Northeast Park, 3441 Northeast Park Dr., Gibsonville on Sunday, July 3 at 4 p.m. Guests should arrive at the park no later than 7 p.m. and plan to stay until after the fireworks finale.



New this year, a live performance by Chairmen of the Board, a smooth and soulful Detroit vocal group, will start at 6 p.m., followed by the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, music, mini-golf and carnival rides. The aquatic center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission to the park is $10 per car, $1 per walk-up (Cash only; exact change strongly encouraged). Ride tickets are $2 each or 14 tickets for $20; rides are 1 to 2 tickets each.

“We want everyone to come together and enjoy the park while celebrating the birthday of our nation”, said Tim Brown, Northeast Park Supervisor. “Last year we welcomed thousands of people from around the state to enjoy our celebration – and we look forward to another successful evening.”

For more information about the event, visit www.guilfordparks.com or follow on Facebook @GuilfordCountyParks.

