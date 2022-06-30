Chris Key Named Public Safety Director For Pittsylvania County, Virginia

After two successful months of serving in the position on an interim basis, Chris Key has been named the full-time Public Safety Director for Pittsylvania County. Key has decades of experience in public safety and fire service management and operations.

“I am excited and honored for the opportunity to lead the Pittsylvania County Public Safety Department by coordinating emergency preparation and responses, overseeing the operations of our first responders, and working alongside of our volunteer agencies and community,” said Chris Key. “It is both a great pleasure and responsibility to prepare our community for disasters and to ensure that the proper resources are available, accessible, and properly deployed for all kinds of emergencies.”

“Chris is a proven leader,” said Interim County Administrator Clarence Monday. “In the two months he’s been interim, Chris has demonstrated professionalism, superior leadership, and a strong vision for the Department. He was the obvious choice to lead Pittsylvania County Public Safety into the future.”

Key was named Interim Director effective May 1, and he will assume the position permanently on July 1.

Before joining Pittsylvania County Public Safety in December of 2021, Key had a long and accomplished career with the City of Danville Fire Department and volunteer fire experience across several agencies. Key spent more than 30 years with the Danville Fire Department, rising to the rank of Battalion Chief beginning in 2014. He also has memberships at volunteer departments across the Piedmont, including Brosville Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Key holds an Associate Degree in Fire Science from Danville Community College.

Pittsylvania County Public Safety oversees a variety of operations and services, including Animal Control, EMS, Dispatch, and Emergency Management. The Department also coordinates with all of the volunteer fire and rescue agencies in Pittsylvania County.

SOURCE