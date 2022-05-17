Technical Review Committee Meeting Scheduled In Rockingham County, North Carolina

The TRC will meeting on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM to discuss two development cases.

A TRC meeting is scheduled for May 26, 2022 at 2:00 to be held in the second floor large conference room at the governmental center located at 371 NC 65, Reidsville, NC 27320.

The committee will review two projects. The first is a residential subdivision near the intersection of NC 65 and NC 68 and the second is an industrial site plan review at the intersection of Boone and Sylvania roads.



For questions regarding the cases or to request the opportunity to view the materials, please contact:



A. Lynn Cochran, Senior Planner

336.342.8130 x. 3

planners@co.rockingham.nc.us

