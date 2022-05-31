Rockingham County Remembers Late Commissioner Harold Bass

Former County Commissioner Harold Bass Sr. passes in his Salisbury, NC home on Thursday May 26, 2022.

Wentworth, NC ( May 31, 2022) – Rockingham County Government is remembering the life of former County Commissioner Harold Bass. Mr. Bass was a deeply loved member of the Rockingham County community for his devotion to service. According to his family, he transitioned peacefully from this life on Thursday May 26, 2022 at his home in Salisbury, North Carolina.



Harold Augustus Bass, Sr. was born in Madison, Georgia on December 8, 1934 but grew up in Alexandria, Virginia. When he was old enough, he attended Virginia State College where he met his future wife, Lula. Harold and Lula shared five children together.



“Our father was a man of service to his community which he loved,” Two of his daughters, Adrienne James and Janice Bass said, “but most especially his family, who loved him very deeply.”



Mr. Bass was an active member in many service organizations. He was a proud life-long member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated where he served in many roles. He was a member of the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, President of the Rotary Club and was a part of the Knights of Columbus for the Catholic Church in Reidsville. Mr. Bass was elected to the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners in 2004 and sat on the 2012 Board that approved the first Citizens Academy advocating for a better understanding and connection between citizens and their local government.



“Harold Bass was a tremendous leader and representative for Rockingham County. He treated everyone with great respect,” Chairman Kevin Berger said following the news of Bass’ passing, “His love for his community was seen through everything he did.”



Harold and Lula Bass moved to Salisbury in their older age. Prior to Harold’s passing, the couple were residents of Trinity Oaks Assisted Living facility. His daughters mentioned their up-bringing, saying in part, how lucky they were to have such loving and devoted parents.



“I thought highly of Commissioner Bass,” County Manager Lance Metzler said, “He always had the best intentions for Rockingham County. And that was visible in everything he did, even after his time in office. He will be greatly missed.”



Funeral services will be held at his home church, Holy Infant Catholic Church in Reidsville. He will be laid to rest at the Chapel Hill Progressive Primitive Baptist Church in Ruffin. Harold Augustus Bass, Senior was 87 years old.

