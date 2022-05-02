Discounted Internet Services Available For Supplemental Security Income Recipients In Rockingham County, North Carolina

Internet access is now necessary for work, school, healthcare, and more. However, for many households, it remains unaffordable. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) wants everyone, including your clients, to access reasonably priced internet services. The FCC recently launched the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to reduce the cost of getting online.

The ACP provides a discount of up to:

$30 per month toward internet service for eligible households.

$75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 toward purchasing a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers. To qualify for this one-time discount, households must contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

Any household with an individual who receives Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is eligible to receive discounted internet service through the ACP. Social Security doesn’t count ACP assistance as income or a resource for SSI purposes. Receipt of this assistance will not affect a person’s SSI payment.

