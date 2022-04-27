Soccer Coach at McMichael High School of Mayodan Arrested by Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators For Sending Inappropriate Text Messages to Student

News alert from the Sheriff’s Office of Rockingham County, North Carolina:

[Wentworth, N.C.]— Amiel Gemali Cervantes-Espinosa, also known as “Amiel Cervantes”, 21, of 503 Queens Dr. Lexington, N.C., who had been serving as a Community Soccer Coach at Dalton McMichael High School in Mayodan, N.C., has been charged and arrested for sending inappropriate text messages to a student.

Rockingham County Schools System notified the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office of the accusation when it was brought to their attention Monday morning (April 26, 2022) and an immediate investigation followed. As a result of that investigation, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has charged Amiel Gemali Cervantes-Espinosa with felony Indecent Liberties with a Student. He turned himself in to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigator Ryan Burns yesterday at around 4 p.m. and was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $30,000 secured bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. Amiel Gemali Cervantes-Espinosa is no longer involved with the Soccer program at McMichael High School, or any other Rockingham County School, per the Rockingham County Schools System.Amiel Gemali Cervantes-Espinosa’s mugshot is pictured in this post.