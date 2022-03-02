Teachers Warned of Vicious Scam In Rockingham County, North Carolina

From the Sheriff’s Office of Rockingham County, as reported on their Facebook page:

It has been reported to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office that a scammer, claiming to be a Deputy with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has been calling teachers and school staff members claiming that they have missed Jury Duty and will be arrested if they do not pay a fine to them over the phone. The following has happened now at two schools in our district:

-Scammer called and identified himself as a Deputy Sheriff with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and they requested to speak with a certain teacher in the building.-Scammer stated he adamantly had to talk to the staff member.

-Scammer is claiming that the teacher was to be in court (jury duty or subpoena) and that a warrant was out for her arrest if the teacher did not go to the court house immediately.-Scammer told individuals to remain on the phone while driving.

-Scammer is seeking money and asking them to send money and stating that they owe fees and would be charged with a misdemeanor if they do not pay. (Usually, their preferred payment method is by Gift Card or Pre-Paid Debit Card.)

This type of scam has happened before where other random citizens were targeted. The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, nor any Police Department, will demand payment for anything to avoid being arrested! THIS IS A SCAM! Most of these scams originate from overseas by scammers using “Spoofed” telephone numbers that are computer generated to look like local phone numbers.