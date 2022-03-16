Sheriff’s Office Responds To School Threat Incident In Rockingam County, North Carolina

On Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s office of Rockingham County, North Carolina wrote the following on Facebook,”Earlier today at Rockingham County Middle School, written threats towards several individuals were found in the possession of one of the students. Rockingham County Schools notified the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office who investigated the incident and found that it did not rise to the level of a crime. No student of faculty member was harmed and no weapons were located on campus. The situation and subsequent disciplinary action for the responsible student is being handled by the school.”

