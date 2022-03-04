Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys Coming to Reidsville in Rockingham County, North Carolina

This Saturday at 7:00 PM, March 5, Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys will be playing at The Reidsville Showcase at Rockingham Theater located at 205 Gilmer Street.

Ralph II began working professionally for his father in the year of 1995 and has carried The Clinch Mountain Boys on since. As well as fronting the first Clinch Mountain Boys group after the passing of his father Ralph Edmond Stanley.

Grammy Award winning artist Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys are currently touring in support of their 2019 Stanley Family Records release, the Billboard chart topping ‘Lord Help Me Find The Way.’ This is their second release after dropping a self-titled album in 2017 that was the first release for the group since Ralph II took over the Clinch Mountain Boys band name per the wishes of his late father Dr. Ralph Stanley. With three #1 singles in his career; including, the 2019 hit “Beautiful Hills of Home,” R2 is in heavy radio rotation across the country and on Bluegrass Junction, World Wide Bluegrass, iHeart Radio and Sirius XM.

Tickets available at https://thereidsvilleshowcase.com/.