Notice of Public Hearings – Board of Commissioners March 21, 2022 at 6:30PM For Rockingham County, North Carolina

he County Board of Commissioners will hold three public hearings related to land use matters at their regular scheduled meeting on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 6:30PM.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS



LOCATION:

Rockingham County Governmental Center, Wentworth

371 NC Highway 65, Reidsville NC 27320

Commissioners Chambers



Mon 3/21/2022 at 6:30 pm

Zoning Amendments



Rezoning Request 2022-02: A request to rezone a parcel of land from Residential Protected (RP) to Residential Agricultural (RA). Tax PIN: 8942-00-20-5728, located at 265 NC Highway 87 – Williamsburg Township



Rezoning Request 2022-03: A request to rezone a parcel of land from Residential Protected (RP) to Residential Agricultural (RA). Tax PIN: 8923-00-96-9888, located at 649 Massey Rd – Williamsburg Township.



Text Amendment 22-01: Unified Development Ordinance – revision of permitted uses in the Residential Mixed (RM) District to allow manufactured homes on individual lots.



The county commissioners will make a final determination on each of these requests.



Rockingham County Community Development

336-342-8130 (3), or planners@co.rockingham.nc.us

SOURCE