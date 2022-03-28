Easier Way to Pay Your Water & Sewer Bill Announced In Rockingam County, North Carolina

Easier Way to Pay Your Water & Sewer Bill Announced In Rockingam...

Online Payments Are Now Available for Water & Sewer

Wentworth, NC– Rockingham County residents can now pay their Water & Sewer utilities online. Citizens now have a choice of paying by mail or electronically through an online payment portal. Rockingham County has partnered with Continental Utility Solutions, Inc. to allow for online account viewing and card payment options.

Residents will need their account number to register for the service and to pay their bill online. Account numbers can be found on the upper left-hand corner of the mailed utility bill.

For assistance with the new online payment process and billing system, please call 336-342-8130.

Just go here to pay online.