Ukrainian Soldiers Being Trained by US Military – Source – VOA

Members of the U.S. military were training Ukrainian soldiers on Friday on how to use a weapon designed to destroy hardened bunkers. The weapon is one of the munitions sent by the U.S. government to aid Kyiv amid increasing concern over Russian aggression against Ukraine. The training, which was open for journalists to film, took place on the outskirts of Ukraine’s western city, Lviv. Speaking to journalists, Ukrainian military training chief Colonel Andriy Bestyuk praised the munition, saying it can destroy structures where an enemy might hide.