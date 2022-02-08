The Ochelli Effect: Mike Swanson and Larry Hancock – Mike Swanson

Last week I was live on The Ochelli Effect. From the show notes:

What will the future look like in the Metaverse? Has Facebook finally fallen? What does this and every Fang Stock sliding in value tell us about what is happening in the financial markets? Is anything real that sells? Mike Swanson joined us to discuss what is going on Does Mike see the current pressures on everyone’s money getting any better this year? Is BS all that is being sold to you currently?

For the second hour of the show the great author, Larry Hancock examined the games Putin plays. What does the pattern of the past in Georgia reveal about the predictable movements in Ukraine today? Did Larry get way ahead of what you will hear from other experts on these current actions related to NATO and the reconstruction of the former Soviet Union?