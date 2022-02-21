Trucker protests expose deep divisions in Canada – Source – Global News

Weeks of trucker convoy protests and counter protests have exposed deep divisions in this country, particularly over pandemic health measures. In Alberta, where the Coutts border crossing was blocked by demonstrators, the Edmonton police chief issued a plea to the public. “A divided community can be a dangerous community,” police chief Dale McFee said in a press conference Wednesday. “I’m asking and imploring political leaders, community members, everyone across the spectrum to help us put this fire out,” McFee said.