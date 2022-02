January saw a steep drop in the Nasdaq and ended in a rebound that stalled out below its 200-day moving averages. Selling came into the market and now the Nasdaq wobbles above its January lows as stocks like RBLX and DKNG blew up on Friday. I talked about this stock market action with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net in this market update ahead of the opening bell this Tuesday.

-Mike