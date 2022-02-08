Roses Discount Store To Open Again In Eden Of Rockingham County, North Carolina (Star News Report)

It looks like a Roses Discount store will be opening again in Eden, North Carolina. This is according to a report by Star News. On their Facebook page they wrote in a post, “Jeff King of Variety Wholesalers Incorporated confirmed to Star News TV that Roses will definitely return to the city this year. In an email to Star News, King said, ‘I can confirm that we are returning to Eden and plan to open a store later this year in the Meadow Greens Shopping Center. We plan on having the store open by the holiday season.'”

You can find the post here.