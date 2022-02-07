Passport to Downtown Begins Today In South Boston, Virginia (February Event)

Destination Downtown is a is a 501(c)(3) non profit volunteer-based Virginia Main Street Organization dedicated to the economic and cultural revitalization of downtown South Boston and today beings the launch of their “Passport to Downtown” initiative. As they describe it on a Facebook page dedicated to this event:

“February is the month of love and it’s the perfect time for Destination Downtown South Boston (DDSB) to kick off their 2022 theme for the year: ‘Fall in Love with Downtown’. Downtown is home to dozens of locally owned shops and businesses just waiting to serve you.

They offer everything from delicious food, drinks and local brews, to clothing, appliances, home décor, flowers and more.It’s easy to “Fall in Love with Downtown” with this great giveaway!

Here’s how Passport to Downtown works:

1. Downtown merchants provide you with a blank ‘passport’. You receive your blank ‘passport’ when you make your first qualifying purchase at a participating business (businesses are listed below and on the Passports).

2. When you make a purchase that matches one of the 12 spots on your passport, you get a special heart stamp. (One stamp per item purchased that matches the passport). For example, purchase a coffee item (coffee, latte, coffee mug, coffee beans, syrup, etc.) from one of the participating shops and get a heart stamp.

3. Once you have at least 10 heart stamps, just write your name and email on your passport and turn it in to any participating business – no later than Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 3pm.

4. You will be entered in a contest to win a gift basket filled with gift certificates and products worth hundreds of dollars from participating merchants and businesses. A drawing will be held by Destination Downtown South Boston on Wednesday, March 2 and a winner will be announced on the Destination Downtown South Boston Facebook page.The Passport Contest begins Monday, February 7, 2022 so be sure and get your blank passports and start shopping and saving stamps now!And be sure to join the DDSB Facebook page for information and details on their monthly events, contests, and giveaways every month in 2022. “Fall in Love with Downtown” all over again in 2022!

PARTICIPATING MERCHANTS/BUSINESSES: Wister’s Florals & Gifts, Factory Street Brewing Company, In the Klutch, McCollum Ferrell Shoes, Mother Cluckers, KJ’s Cake Creations, Images by Swanson, Avon, The Busy Bean, Palmer Properties of Virginia LLC, Honey Bee’s Consignment, Distinct Impressions, Fincher’s, Inc., House of Carpets, Southern Plenty, The Prizery, Enchanted Surroundings, Cheers SoBo, Art Acoustix”