The Bond Market Is The Biggest Problem Investors Face Now (Plus What Is Next For FB Facebook Stock?) – Mike Swanson

In this video I talk about the biggest problem that investors now face going forward. It is the bond market and it doesn’t matter if you are one who is doing the 40/60 portfolio rebalancing to be “safe” or someone just trading markets, because what happens in the bond market is actually going to be the biggest factor in the financial markets in the years to come. Everyone is paying attention to stock gyrations, but it is actually what is happening with the bond market that is more important.

That said, in this video, I also talk about the recent big crash in Facebook stock as it seeks to convince people that it is still a growth concept with the “Metaverse” concept, but to be a growth stock it has to have growing revenues and not just a growth concept story.

-Mike