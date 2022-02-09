Murder in Reidsville Being Investigated by Sheriff’s Department of Rockingham County, NC

From a state by the Sheriff’s Department of Rockingham County – “At around 3:30 a.m. this morning, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies were alerted about an individual that had come to UNCR Hospital in Eden, N.C. seeking treatment for apparent gunshot wounds. Upon speaking to the individual, who was identified to be Quantez Donte Moore, 30 of 1960 Moir Mill Rd. Reidsville, N.C., Deputies were dispatched to Moore’s home where the shooting was believed to have taken place. Moore was airlifted to a triad area hospital for additional treatment of his injuries.”

“Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies arriving at 1960 Moir Mill Rd. found Rivien S. Daniels, 29, of 706 Ayersville Rd. Mayodan, N.C. deceased inside the home. Daniels appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound as well. Rockingham County Investigators and Crime Scene Investigators were then called to the scene.”

“‘We are still early on in this investigation’, said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. ‘My investigative team is working the case now and it is our goal to bring the person or persons responsible for this homicide and felonious shooting to justice as quickly as possible. Because, I realize that when a horrendous act like this occurs, it’s not just the victims and their families and friends that are affected, it’s the whole community.’ Anyone with any information about this homicide and felonious shooting is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.”