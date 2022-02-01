Gang of Six Busted: Police Arrest 6 in county wide FedEx theft ring in Eden, North Carolina

From the Eden police department of Rockingham County, North Carolina – “Early last week, investigators received information that FedEx drivers in the Eden area were trading packages for narcotics. Investigators launched their investigation and were able to identify two (2) FedEx drivers as potential suspects and locate multiple addresses which possibly contained stolen property. Investigators executed multiple search warrants, recovering in excess of $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise and were able to arrest six (6) individuals.”

“On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at approximately 10:30 A.M. Investigators with Eden Police Department executed a search warrant 1113 Willow St. FedEx packages were recovered and illegal narcotics were seized as a result of this search warrant.”

“On Friday, January 28, 2022 at approximately 3:30 P.M. Investigators with Eden Police Department executed a search warrants at 135 N. Fieldcrest Rd and 137 N. Fieldcrest Rd. FedEx packages were recovered as a result of this search warrant.”

“On Friday, January 28, 2022 at approximately 7:30 P.M. Investigators with Eden Police Department executed a search warrant 842 Pitcher Ave. FedEx packages were recovered and illegal narcotics were seized as a result of this search warrant.”

“On Monday, January 31, 2022 with the assistance of Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, investigators executed a search warrant at 1960 Moir Mill Rd. FedEx packages were recovered and illegal narcotics were seized as a result of this search warrant.”

Information on those arrested in this EPD Facebook post: