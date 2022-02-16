Home Rockingham County, NC News Eden Parks and Recreation Launches New Cornhole League In Rockingham County, North...

Eden Parks and Recreation Launches New Cornhole League In Rockingham County, North Carolina.

The Eden Parks and Recreation department is going to launch a new Cornhole League this Thursday. This announcement was made in a Facebook post, “They are meeting to play cornhole at the Bridge Street Recreation Center (319 N. Bridge St.) on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m., which is kickoff night for a new league playing weekly on Thursday nights. Cost is $10 for singles and doubles. Need more info? Call Director Terry Vernon at 336-623-2110.”

