Eden Parks and Recreation Launches New Cornhole League In Rockingham County, North Carolina.

The Eden Parks and Recreation department is going to launch a new Cornhole League this Thursday. This announcement was made in a Facebook post, “They are meeting to play cornhole at the Bridge Street Recreation Center (319 N. Bridge St.) on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m., which is kickoff night for a new league playing weekly on Thursday nights. Cost is $10 for singles and doubles. Need more info? Call Director Terry Vernon at 336-623-2110.”