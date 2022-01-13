Arrest Made in Riverside Pawn Burglary In Danville, Virginia (Burlington, NC Man)

The Danville Police Department in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) offices in Roanoke VA and Greensboro NC have identified, located, and arrested Charlie Joe Harrell of Burlington NC for the January 4, 2022 burglary at Riverside Pawn on Riverside Drive in Danville. Charlie Joe Harrell was charged with burglary and grand larceny in Danville before being arrested in North Carolina last night.

Tips sent in from the public led the investigation to Charlie Joe Harrell as the suspect and aided in locating the suspect vehicle as well. The investigation was aided by multiple law enforcement partners including the Caswell County NC Sheriff’s Department, Burlington NC Police Department, Greensboro Police Department, the Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.

The help from the public combined with teamwork between multiple law enforcement agencies over multiple days led to the recovery of all 7 firearms stolen in this burglary, along with illegal narcotics and more illegal firearms. As a result of this investigation into the burglary, multiple other individuals are now facing various firearms and narcotics related charges.

The follow up investigation is still ongoing, but Charlie Harrell is expected to be the only suspect in the burglary at Riverside Pawn.

The Danville Police Department would like to thank the community for their continued support and response to solving crime.

