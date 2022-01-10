Home Rockingham County, NC News Reidsville Police Seeking Sheetz Larceny Suspect In Rockingham County, NC

Reidsville Police Seeking Sheetz Larceny Suspect In Rockingham County, NC

Reisville police are seeking help in identifying a larceny suspect that hit Sheetz on Freeway Drive. “This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Dixon at 336-349-1010 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. Any tips leading to the identification or arrest of the suspect, may be eligible for cash reward through Crime Stoppers.”

