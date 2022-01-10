Reidsville Police Seeking Sheetz Larceny Suspect In Rockingham County, NC

Reisville police are seeking help in identifying a larceny suspect that hit Sheetz on Freeway Drive. “This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Dixon at 336-349-1010 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. Any tips leading to the identification or arrest of the suspect, may be eligible for cash reward through Crime Stoppers.”
