Fire On Glenn Street Kills One In Danville, Virginia

Glenn St. Structure Fire with Fatality

The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 1819 Glenn St. this morning at 8:34 AM. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the residential home. E5’s crew pulled a handline to the front door, made entry and immediately located a victim in the front room and removed the victim to the outside. E1’s crew assessed the victim who was declared deceased. E5’s crew then re-entered the home and located fire in the basement and began to extinguish. L1’s crew searched the home for other occupants and did not locate anyone else in the home.

The fire was knocked down and determined to be under control at 8:55 AM. The house sustained moderate fire damage in the basement and first floor and smoke damage throughout the home. The Danville Fire Dept. responded with three engines, a ladder truck, a command unit, two support units and two fire marshals. Nineteen personnel were on the scene for 2 hours and 10 minutes. The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Dept., Danville Electric Dept. and Public works assisted on scene.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office and determined to be electrical in nature.

Thomas E. Napier, Jr.

Battalion Chief