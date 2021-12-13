Rockingham County Deputies Arrest Man Trying To Flee By Car After Shotgun Incident In Eden, North Carolina

[Rockingham County, N.C.] – On 12/13/2021 at around 1:21 a.m., Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 133 Wimbish Rd. Eden, N.C. in response to a domestic situation between mother and son, during which the son, Frank Otis Burroughs III, had fired a shotgun into the home then fled the area in a Green/Blue in Color older model Jeep Cherokee. Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies intercepted and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle on Price Rd., at which time a vehicle pursuit ensued.During the vehicle pursuit, Eden Police Officers were able to deploy Stop Sticks in the suspect vehicle’s path causing the tires to deflate.

The pursuit continued on at reduced speeds until coming to an end on Price Rd. near Shady Grove Rd. where Frank Otis Burroughs III was taken into custody.Frank Otis Burroughs III, 34, of 133 Wimbish Rd. Eden, N.C. had a number of outstanding arrest warrants at the time of his apprehension. These charges included Identity Theft (2 counts), Possession of Stolen Goods and Failure to Appear/Comply (6 counts).

Additionally, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators charged Burroughs with felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest, Driving with No Registration, Displaying Fictitious Tags on a Vehicle, felony Discharging a Weapon Into an Occupied Dwelling and felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Frank Otis Burroughs III was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under $381,000 secured bond.Burroughs’ mother was not harmed as a result of the shotgun being fired into the home at 133 Wimbish Rd.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and his team at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Eden Police Department, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Stoneville Police Department for their assistance in the pursuit and apprehension of Burroughs last night.