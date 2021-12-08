Rockingham County Commissioners Name New Chairman and Vice Chairman to the Board

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners name Kevin Berger and Mark Richardson to new roles for the 2022 year.

Wentworth, NC (December 7, 2021) – The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners has a new Chairman and Vice Chairman following the last Board of Commissioners meeting of 2021.



Commissioner Kevin Berger was named Chairman after the Board nominated Berger for the position. Shortly following, Commissioner Mark Richardson was nominated for Vice Chairman. After a unanimous vote, Berger and Richardson were named for their respective roles and will serve through 2022.



“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve in this role as Chairman to the Board,” Chairman Kevin Berger stated after Commissioners meeting. “I hope to bring the same professionalism Commissioner Hall brought during his term this last year.”



Berger is referring to Commissioner Charlie Hall, who is up for re-election in this year’s election. Hall was presented a plaque for his work and dedication as Chairman over the last 12 months.



The next Board of Commissioners meeting will be held January 3, 2022.More News →