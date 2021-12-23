NY AG Letitia James ‘Undeterred’ in Trump Probe After Former President Sues – Brett Wilkins

New York Attorney General Letitia James hit back at Donald Trump Monday after he sued her amid a tightening probe of his allegedly fraudulent business practices, with the Empire State’s top prosecutor reminding the twice-impeached ex-president that he is not in charge of the investigation—and that “no one is above the law.”

“Neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions.”

The New York Times reports that Trump’s lawsuit— filed in federal court in Albany and the former president’s latest attempt to litigate away investigations into his alleged misdeeds—claims that the participation of James, a Democrat, in the civil fraud inquiry is “guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent.”

James’ office is assisting Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. in seeking to determine whether Trump illegally inflated the value of some of his properties.

Responding to the suit, James issued a statement asserting that “the Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings and now Donald Trump and his namesake company have filed a lawsuit as an attempted collateral attack on that investigation.”

The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings, and this lawsuit is yet another attack.



Mr. Trump doesn’t get to dictate this investigation. We will continue undeterred because no one is above the law. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) December 20, 2021

“To be clear,” she added, “neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump.”

The former president has previously dismissed the New York inquiry as a “political witch hunt.”

“All the Democrats want to do is put people in jail,” said the man who, as a 2016 presidential candidate, led crowds of supporters in frenzied chants of “lock her up” in reference to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s lawsuit comes nearly two weeks after it was reported that James sought to question him under oath next month as part of her investigation. According to reports, it is unlikely that the former president’s lawyers will advise him to voluntarily submit to deposition.

THIS ARTICLE ORIGINALLY POSTED HERE.