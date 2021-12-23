Ochelli Effect: Recent JFK Documents Release – Mike Swanson

On Tuesday I was live on The Ochelli Effect. “Mike Swanson talked with Chuck about the recent releases from The National Archives regarding the Assassination of JFK. What is the research community doing with the files? Is the MSM going to continue saying there is nothing to see here? Mike may apply some of these new data points in the next book he writes. Are the events in Mexico City prior to the Assassination in 1963 clearly understood by anyone? Some talk about LBJ and phone conversations took place in the first hour also,” writes Ochelli.

National Archives Releases New Group of JFK Assassination Documents:

https://www.archives.gov/press/press-releases/2022/nr22-15?fbclid=IwAR0t7bcPNYybCPi5tAhgqvycxHIHuWsyTQi3zUJt4VBxWwozOYd6MzFGJq0

LBJ PHONE CALLS:

https://history-matters.com/archive/jfk/lbjlib/phone_calls/Nov_1963/contents.htm

ERASED TAPE:

https://history-matters.com/archive/jfk/lbjlib/phone_calls/CutCoMemo_1-21-99/contents.htm

BOOKS BY MICHAEL SWANSON:

Why The Vietnam War?: Nuclear Bombs and Nation Building in Southeast Asia, 1945-1961 By Michael Swanson

https://www.amazon.com/Why-Vietnam-War-Southeast-1945-1961-ebook/dp/B08FHBS17K

The War State: The Cold War Origins Of The Military-Industrial Complex And The Power Elite, 1945-1963

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00EWLGXHW/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0

Pearse Redmond has been away from the show for a while. Chuck and Pearse reviewed and critiqued the latest addition to the South Park universe in the second hour.

‘South Park’ Creators Sign Massive New $900 Million Deal With Viacom CBS:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-05/south-park-creators-sign-900-million-deal-for-more-episodes-movies

A thing on Youtube about the specials:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LX6NHHrdJoM