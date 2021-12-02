Now Hiring Detention Officers – Rockingham County Detention Facility

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is NOW HIRING Detention Officers for the Rockingham County Detention Facility.

NOW HIRING!



Rockingham County Detention Officers

Sworn and Non-Sworn/Civilian Positions Available

Starting Salary: $36,781.16 per year

Included Benefits:

1.) Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance

2.) Paid Time Off:

– Vacation/Annual Leave

– Sick Leave

– Paid Holidays

3.) Local Government Retirement System

4.) Supplemental Retirement Plans available.

5.) Insurance such as life, short term disability, and cancer care are available.

6.) Direct Deposit.

7.) Annual longevity payment beginning with the 6th full year of full or part time regular employment

WANT TO APPLY TO JOIN OUR TEAM AT THE ROCKINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE?



Click on the following link to learn more and apply:



https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21336



or stop by the Sheriff’s Office located 130 Justice Center Drive Reidsville, N.C. and pick up an application packet!