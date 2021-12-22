Life Saving Heroes in Rockingham County Recognized

Rockingham County medical workers save the live of two residents, on two separate occasions. Wentworth, NC (December 21, 2021) – Rockingham County is home to real life heroes. On two separate occasions Rockingham County workers showed heroic acts of service by saving their neighbors’ lives. Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates and Rockingham County Government would like to honor and recognize their heroic acts of selflessness.



In late November, Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians on Medic Truck 2 and 3 arrived at the scene of a housefire. Without hesitation and before fire crews arrived on scene, emergency personal entered the burning house to save the occupants inside.



“These types of calls are the calls you remember for the duration of your career and beyond,” Major Anthony Vick recalled after the housefire rescue. “Actions such as these represent the highest standards of emergency services and demonstrate the courage, determination, and selflessness that make emergency services great.”



A few days later, four women saved the life of a Daymark patient receiving treatment who flatlined and stopped breathing. Daymark staff performed CPR until EMS arrived on-scene to transport the patient to a local hospital. Their quick actions are the reason the patient made it to the hospital alive, breathing with a pulse.



“These heroes saved two lives right here at the Holidays,” Director of Emergency Services Rodney Cates said. “We extend our gratitude to them for their daily hard work and for going above and beyond their call to action in those moments.”



Paramedics Anthony Vick and Logan Boothe, EMTs Joel Fullerton and Tristin Sparks, and 911 Communicators Miranda Anderson and Shawn Farmer were honored at the December 6th Board of Commissioners meeting for their selfless acts in the housefire rescue. Registered Nurse Dawn Corum, Licensed Practical Nurse Stephanie Adkins, Administrator Supervisor Angela Phifer and Admin Support Chelsey Creed were recognized for their quick actions at Daymark at an awards breakfast on December 20, 2021.