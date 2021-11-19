Rockingham County Introduces New Behavioral Health Support Center

Rockingham County residents will have a new resource in finding proper help for mental health support, intellectual/development disabilities and substance use disorders. Wentworth, NC (November 18, 2021) – Rockingham County Administration in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services would like to announce Sandhills Center as the Local Management Entity-Managed Care Organization (LME-MCO) for Rockingham County residents need of mental health treatment and support.



Beginning December 1, 2021 Sandhills Center will help facilitate Rockingham County residents in need of mental health support, intellectual/development disabilities and substance use disorders to the proper channels and make treatment options available. Through a network of providers, Sandhills Center has contracts ranging from Mental Health Assessments to Housing Assistance to Family Support.



“Similar to caring for our physical health, receiving regular preventative and supportive services for our behavioral health is an important aspect in everyone’s overall health and wellbeing,” Director of County Health and Human Services Felissa Ferrell stated, “We look forward to our partnership with Sandhills Center and the various resources they have for our citizens in Rockingham County.”



County leadership with the guidance from community stakeholders decided on Sandhills Center for multiple reasons. County Manager Lance Metzler expressed his optimism with this new partnership by saying in part, “With an office in Greensboro, its close proximity to our community will make access to proper help more readily available.”



When a Rockingham County resident needs behavioral health services, they or someone on their behalf, can call the Sandhills Center 24-Hour Call Center (1-800-256-2452) where licensed behavioral health counselors will be able to connect the caller to a health care provider. If someone is experiencing a mental health crisis, a 24-hour 7 day a week licensed clinician will be available at the Sandhills Center Crisis Line (1-833-600-2054).



“We are excited to help the citizens of Rockingham County,” Anne Kimball, Community Relations and Communications Director for Sandhills Center said, “We want to be that middle ground connecting the community with the care they need.”