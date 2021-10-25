Interview: Targets & Levels in Gold, Silver, GDX, GDXJ – Jordan Roy-Byrne

Jordan Roy-Byrne, Editor & Publisher of The Daily Gold, joins us for some macro thoughts on the precious metals, and his takeaway from the recent bounce in gold, silver, and the precious metals mining stocks. We review what resistance levels Jordan is looking to see Gold and Silver clear, for more of a sustained run higher. Next we discuss why he feels Silver could outperform Gold in the short-term, being more aligned with the commodity sector. Jordan provides price levels he’s watching in the US dollar, along with overhead resistance levels to be aware of in GDX and GDXJ.