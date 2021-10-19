Jobs: Bojangles Hiring Day In Greensboro, NC

From 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Bojangles is having a hiring day for all its area locations at 3737 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27407-4627.

They ’re interviewing for all positions at the following Greensboro locations:

– 1115 East Bessemer Ave

– 1633 Freeway Drive

– 2006 Barnes Street

– 2011 East Cone Blvd

– 2315 S. Elm-Eugene

– 2903 Battleground Ave

– 300 Pisgah Church Road

– 3707 Elmsley Square

– W. Gate City Blvd.

– 4409 Landover Road

– 4622 Hicone Road



And they’re making offers on-the-spot! If you’d like to apply to be a Master Biscuit Maker, cook, customer service rep, assistant general manager, or general manager, register with this link.

