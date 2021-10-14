Vietnam Traveling Wall Comes To Eden In Rockingham County, NC

Rockingham County residents can honor war heroes by visiting a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

Wentworth, NC (October 14, 2021) – Visiting the Vietnam Traveling Wall will be one of the many ways Rockingham County Citizens can honor Vietnam Veterans and other war heroes this weekend with an opening ceremony starting Friday October 15, 2021.



The Vietnam Traveling Wall and Heritage and Heroes group is hosting a free event at Freedom Park in Eden on Saturday October 16, 2021. The 82nd Airborne Band is set to perform along with military vehicles, veteran speakers, children activities, raffles and food vendors for the community to enjoy. Also at the park, an 8 foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. will be on display.



“This is an event for the whole family,” County Manager Lance Metzler said, “Citizens can learn about the people who served our country and show their respects for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. If you can’t make it to Saturday’s event, seeing the wall in person is worth the weekend drive.”



The Opening Ceremony will begin at 11 Friday morning and the wall will remain open to the public until Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 3 in the afternoon. Saturday’s event will kick off at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to restock the Rockingham County Veterans’ Coalition Food Pantry. These items will directly help veterans in need and their families year-round.