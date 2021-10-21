The Great Shake Out, Earthquake Safety Day In Rockingham County, North Carolina

Press release: Wentworth, NC (October 21, 2021) – Today is the Great Shake Out. A day used to exercise earthquake drills.

The simplest way to keep yourself safe during an earthquake is to Drop, Cover and Hold On. This should protect you from falling furniture and objects that may become projectiles during the quake.

The largest earthquake Rockingham County experienced in recent years was on August 9, 2020. This 5.1 magnitude quake was two miles outside of Sparta, North Carolina. The last time North Carolina felt an earthquake that strong was in 1926 when a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Mitch County, about 50 miles northeast of Asheville.