Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler Speaks on Local Government Education

Rockingham County Manager, Lance Metzler addressed the newest graduating class of the Public Executive Leadership Academy (PELA) on the campus of UNC Chapel Hill and expressed his hopes for the future of local government education.



Metzler represents the North Carolina City and County Management Association where he serves as President. During his commencement speech, Metzler addressed goals the Association has set for North Carolina citizens and their role in local government.



“At NCCCMA, we believe that much more needs to be done to promote greater appreciation of the important work and talented people of local government,” Metzler explained “and I want to engage our residents in decision-making”



Rockingham County has several opportunities for citizens to learn more about their local government. Metzler introduced to the graduating class, Local Government in North Carolina by former NC School of Government Professor, Gordon Whitaker. This book showcases the role, form, structure and functions of local government here in our state. There have been numerous editions released since its first debut in 1993 but the latest edition includes videos, podcasts and interactive charts to keep its readers engaged in the context. Metzler has plans to work with the NC Department of Public Instruction to add local government to civics education to the public school curriculum.



“This is a great book,” Metzler said after his speech, “It is a great tool for our residents to see what their government does for them and the many faces behind each decision that is made here in our county.”



To download a free copy of this book visit the word press website.