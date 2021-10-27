Rockingham County Lands New Manufacturer

Rockingham County, NC (October 26, 2021) – Gregory Pallet and Lumber Company has chosen Stoneville, North Carolina for its first location in North Carolina pledging $3.4 million in capital investment and 25 full-time jobs. As a part of securing the project, on Thursday, October 21, the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) approved Rockingham County’s request for $100,000 to assist Gregory Pallet and Lumber with the upfit of its building, the former North Star Shell.

North Carolina’s Building Reuse Program provides grant funding to support a variety of activities including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion, and demolition, and site improvements. Grant funds allotted for Rockingham County will go towards the upfit of the 63,000-square-foot North Star shell building, located in Stoneville, NC, where Gregory Pallet and Lumber Company, LLC plans to locate.

“We are excited to expand into North Carolina where our business is growing,” stated Mike Gregory, Owner, Gregory Pallet and Lumber Company, LLC. “And, we appreciate the support we have seen from the County, Town of Stoneville, and state of North Carolina.”

Gregory Pallet and Lumber Company started operations in Roanoke, Virginia in 1995 and has a long history of commitment to producing high quality work and providing exceptional customer service. In addition to their new location in Stoneville, they have operations in Roanoke, Virginia; Elliston, Virginia; Ridgeway, Virginia; and Stuart, Virginia. While pallet manufacturing is the pulse of their business, they are environmentally conscious and operate with a zero waste mentality.

“We are excited to welcome Gregory Pallet and Lumber Company to Rockingham County and are ecstatic to finally see use of the North Star shell building,” stated Charlie Hall, Chair, Rockingham County Board of Commissioners. “By no fault of its own, the North Star Shell building has been vacant for quite some time. It is great to finally be able to see the potential of this building become a reality.”

“We are very excited that Gregory Pallet and Lumber Company has decided to open a new business here in Stoneville,” noted Perry Webster, Interim Town Manager, Town of Stoneville. “It is always a pleasure to learn that new jobs are being created and we look forward to their arrival.”

For more information or questions, please contact Tara Martin, Economic Development Marketing Manager at tmartin@co.rockingham.nc.us.