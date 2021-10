Interview: Commodity Prices Show That Inflation Is Not “Transitory”. Mike Swanson

Yesterday, I talked with Jim Goddard of www.howestreet.com. Much on my mind were articles I wrote this week on how many commodities are defying historic seasonal trends by rallying this quarter instead of falling into the end of year, as oil typically does, and how Robinhood is now engaging in a bottom of the barrel marketing campaign as they have completely saturated the market.

Basically anyone who can has opened up a Robinhood account. So, we have reached peaked Robinhood.

-Mike