Jobs: Pittsylvania County Government Hiring With $1k Bonuses – Mike Swanson

This morning the Pittsylvania County government announced, with a Facebook post, that it was hiring for various jobs, and even paying $1,000 bonuses. “Are you looking to make a big career change? Looking for a new opportunities where you have room to grow and where every day has a new challenge? Interested in earning a $1,000 SIGN ON BONUS? If any of that sounds like you then we have positions for you! We are always looking for talented, dedicated team-players to improve our organization,” reads the post.

Positions they are looking to hire for include a solid waste director, heavy equipment operator, and an internal auditor. You can find a complete list of positions via this link here. The county is the surrounding county of Danville, Virginia.

Five days a week I send out an email full of the top business and regional headlines of the day compiled by WallStreetWindow.com. To get access to these free alerts just subscribe by clicking here.

-Mike