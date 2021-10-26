Eden, North Carolina Police Department Makes Arrest for Larceny After Chamber of Commerce Audit

From a release by the Eden Police Department: “In August of 2021 The Eden Chamber of commerce filed a report with the Eden Police Department after conducting an internal audit. The audit was a result of the Chamber Board discovering irregularities in their financial accounts. After a thorough investigation by the Eden Police Department and consultation with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office into the irregularities, the investigation showed previous Executive Director, Jennifer Barton of Eden, was responsible. Barton has been charged with the following:7- counts of Larceny by Employee7- counts of Obtaining property by False PretensesBarton was transported to Wentworth Magistrates Office for processing. Barton was placed under a $10,000.00 secured bond. Barton is scheduled to appear in Wentworth District Court on November 8th, 2021.”