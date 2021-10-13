Pittsylvania County Employee Morale Continues Upward Trend, Survey Shows

Press Release From Pittsylania County Government:

After a gap-year during 2020 due to the pandemic, Pittsylvania County conducted its third annual employee satisfaction survey, and the results show that employees by and large enjoy working for the county, feel that their supervisors encourage and promote their development, and would recommend Pittsylvania County as a great place to work. The percentage of positive responses to each question has risen steadily since 2018.

“Over the past four years our team has worked tirelessly to improve Pittsylvania County’s workplace culture to improve the experience for every employee and the results for our citizens,” said Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman. “We are glad to see that employee morale has improved steadily, and we will continue to take steps to make Pittsylvania County a destination workplace.”

The survey included a range of questions – such as “How well does Pittsylvania County treat employees at all levels with respect” and “how much do you feel your opinions seem to matter at work” – where respondents answered with a number between 1 and 5. The exact same questions have been on each of the three surveys, and year over year with the past three surveys, employee sentiment has improved on each of the questions.

Over the past few years, Pittsylvania County has taken a number of steps to improve employee relations and the workplace culture. A comprehensive employee evaluation and development program, merit-based raises based on the results of those evaluations, employee communications initiatives, a wellness program, enhanced employee benefits, and increased employee training opportunities are just a few of the initiatives that have been put in place.

“We have implemented a wide variety of programs to create a strong work culture and encourage initiative, collaboration, and diligence,” said Holly Stanfield, Human Resources Manager for Pittsylvania County. “Through efforts like a thorough employee evaluation and development program, merit-based raises, and increased communication to and with employees county-wide, we have seen that our employees are both more satisfied and productive.”

In 2018, 65% of employees said they were happy at work; that number jumped to 75% in 2021. After only 31% of employees said they frequently received recognition or praise in 2018, 58% reported frequent recognition in 2021. The percentage of employees who feel their supervisor encourages their development increased by more than 30%, jumping from 43% in 2018 to 74% in 2021. Only 27% of employees felt that Pittsylvania County communicated well with employees in 2018, but that number has more than doubled and is up to 64% in 2021.

You can find the full survey results here. Those who are interested in joining the county can either browse open positions or just let us know you are interested and what makes you a good fit.