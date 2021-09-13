City of Reidsville In Rockingham County, NC Names Robert Ray Gibson New Police Chief

The City of Reidsville didn’t have to go too far to get its new Police Chief.

Robert Ray Gibson, a Lieutenant within the Reidsville Police Department who retired with 30 years of service from the NC State Highway Patrol in 2019, has been named its new head. Reidsville City Manager Summer Woodard made the announcement on Monday afternoon, September 13, 2021.

“Mr. Gibson brings a tremendous amount of experience to our team,” said Manager Woodard. “We are excited to see Chief Gibson lead our Police Department and continue the wonderful legacy of service provided by previous police chiefs.”

Gibson’s first day on the job as Reidsville’s new Chief of Police will be Tuesday, September 14.

During his last 18 years in the State Highway Patrol, Gibson was a First Sergeant for Troop D, District 2 & District 3, before being promoted to a Lieutenant at Troop D Headquarters in Greensboro in 2011. In that position, he maintained direct and downline managerial responsibility for approximately 180 sworn NCSHP members in nine counties of the Piedmont area. Such a position is comparable in experience to a Captain level in the Reidsville Police Department.

Upon his retirement from the NCSHP, Gibson went to work for the Reidsville Police Department as Park Ranger for City-owned Lake Reidsville and Lake Hunt in July of 2019. In December of last year, he was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to the department’s Support Services/Community Engagement Division. As part of his Lieutenant duties, Gibson has supervised the school resource officers and their supervisor, the Park Ranger and all part-time and reserve officers.

“I am extremely humbled to have been selected to lead the Reidsville Police Department as its next Chief,” Gibson said. “I look forward to supporting all of our residents as I start in this new role. My goal will be to continue towards making Reidsville the safest place to raise a family.” Gibson graduated from Yanceyville’s Bartlett Yancey Senior High School in 1987 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management from North Carolina State University in 1991. The following year he would graduate from the NCSHP Training Academy.

Among his educational degrees and certificates, Gibson graduated from the Administrative Officer’s Management Program (AOMP) at NC State University in 2009, the Command Institute for Law Enforcement Executives – FBI LEEDA in 2011 and the Piedmont Leadership Academy at Guilford Technical Community College in 2014.

Gibson has lived in Reidsville for nearly 20 years. He has been involved in the local community, serving as an assistant coach for his son’s youth soccer team at the Reidsville YMCA and as a member of the Reidsville Downtown Corporation. He has also served on several law enforcement-related boards over the years, including the Project SAFE Rockingham County Advisory Board.

Gibson is married to his wife, Stacie, and has three children and two grandchildren.

Gibson was selected following an extensive process done by Developmental Associates, a recruitment firm that has helped the City fill several recent positions. The search was narrowed from an initial 15 applicants to three finalists, who were invited to participate in an in-person interview and tour of Reidsville.

In the near future, a swearing-in ceremony will be held for the new Police Chief. More details about this event will be provided in the near future.

Major Ronnie Ellison has been serving as Interim Police Chief since former Chief Robert Hassell left in April of 2021 to take over the helm of the Rocky Mount Police Department.

“Ronnie Ellison has been such an asset to the City as Interim Police Chief,” said Manager Woodard. “His knowledge of the Police Department has been so important during this transition. We appreciate his service to the City and the Reidsville Police Department.”

Five days a week we send out an email full of the top business and regional headlines of the day compiled by WallStreetWindow.com. To get access to these free alerts just subscribe by clicking here.