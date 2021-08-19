Ray McGovern on the History of US-Russia Relations and the Threat of a New Cold War – Source – Scott Horton Show

Ray McGovern on the History of US-Russia Relations and the Threat of...

Scott Horton interviews Ray McGovern about his decades as a CIA analyst, with a particular focus on U.S.–Russia policy from Kennedy to George H. W. Bush. They also discuss America’s growing antagonism toward Russia and China in recent years, and the attempt to expand NATO eastward. “McGovern describes not only the many follies of incompetent and hubristic government officials, but also the ways that special interests—like those of the military-industrial complex—are often deliberately advanced at the expense of the well-being of American citizens,” writes Horton.

