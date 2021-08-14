Implications Of Recent Price Action In Gold And S&P 500 For Future Stock Market Trends – Mike Swanson (08/14/2021)

In this weekend stock market update, I take a look at the big picture of the technical analysis charts and what they suggest we can expect now for the price of gold and the S&P 500. A lot of meaning has been given to the recent dip in gold below $1800, but the overall trend is the same as it has been for gold for over a year. At the same time, the S&P 500 momentum has slowed down in recent weeks and many stocks are now lagging the market. But, does this really mean the stock market is going to decline or does it set the stage for something different now to happen that could surprise both bears and bulls?

-Mike