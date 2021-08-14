The Ochelli Effect: Cuomo Gambit Syncopated Scandals – Mike Swanson

On Tuesday I was live on The Ochelli Effect.

“Mike Swanson and Chuck discussed the resignation of Andrew Cuomo. Is everyone and everything in New York Political circles greasy? What is the motive behind the desire to remove one of the political elites? JP Sottile continued the discussion and expanded the speculation about the need to remove Cuomo. What is the future for the brothers Cuomo? Is sex scandal only good enough to destroy Democrats? Selective enforcement of laws is just the American Way after all,” writes Chuck Ochelli.

To listen to this MP3 file click here.