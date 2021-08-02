“Equities Are Vulnerable, But, Gold, Gold Stocks, and Non-Ferrous Metals, Look Great!” – Source – Marketviews.tv

“Equities Are Vulnerable, But, Gold, Gold Stocks, and Non-Ferrous Metals, Look Great!” Interview with Erin Swenlin/ Vice President & Senior Technical Analyst, DecisionPoint.com Erin Swenlin discusses DecisionPoint’s technical indicators for the SPY, which are flashing caution signs. In addition, she examines the recent price action and technical readings of gold (GLD), Gold Mining stocks (GDX), Basic Materials, and Non-Ferrous Metals which all appear positive and supportive of higher prices.