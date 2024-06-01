THE RETIREMENT FINANCIAL RESET IS COMING – A REALITY CHECK FOR INVESTORS – CHRIS VERMEULEN

THE RETIREMENT FINANCIAL RESET IS COMING – A REALITY CHECK FOR INVESTORS...

I touch on a whole lot of information about where the stock market and economy are now, and the indicators that give us insight into where we may be going next.

A brief synopsis of topics and charts I cover include:

What monthly, weekly, and daily charts provide.

What is the PCE number?

The reality of economic data on the markets and traders.

Stages of the Stock Market (and what stage we are in).

The Federal Fund Rate Historical chart.

The Unemployment 24-Month Moving Average.

The Cumulative Aggregate Pandemic-Era Excess Savings.

The Commodities to Equities Ratio.

Stock Market Cycles.

Economy and Business Cycle.

The stock market strategies that I use for my own money.

The Goldilocks Mission – a project with the potential for global impact.

Consistent Growth Trading & Investing Signals

https://thetechnicaltraders.com/investment-solutions/

Read a brand-new book!

Asset Revesting

Technical Trading Mastery: Second Edition

An exciting and important passion project!

The Goldilocks Mission

Chris Vermeulen

Chief Market Analyst

TheTechnicalTraders.com

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the interview date but may not be accurate in the future.